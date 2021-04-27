Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Tools
Beauty Bay
The Jade Gua Sha
£10.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Beauty Bay
The Jade Gua Sha
Need a few alternatives?
Honey Belle
Jade Gua Sha
BUY
£18.00
FeelUnique
White Lotus
Jade Gua Sha
BUY
£28.99
Cult Beauty
Herbivore Botanicals
Amethyst Ritual Kit
BUY
$88.00
Herbivore Botanicals
esarora
Ice Roller
BUY
$12.99
$16.99
Amazon
More from Beauty Bay
Beauty Bay
Bright Matte 42 Colour Palette
BUY
£16.10
£23.00
Beauty Bay
Beauty Bay
Bright Matte 42 Colour Palette
BUY
£18.40
£23.00
Beauty Bay
Beauty Bay
Faux Mink Lashes Camilla
BUY
$15.00
Beauty Bay
Beauty Bay
Eyn Fiery 16 Colour Palette
BUY
£11.50
BeautyBay.com
More from Tools
Honey Belle
Jade Gua Sha
BUY
£18.00
FeelUnique
White Lotus
Jade Gua Sha
BUY
£28.99
Cult Beauty
Beauty Bay
The Jade Gua Sha
BUY
£10.00
Beauty Bay
Denman
D3 Classic Styling Brush 7 Rows
BUY
C$31.99
Amazon
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted