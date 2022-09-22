Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Tops
Olivia Rose The Label
The Isabella Bustier In Pink Floral Brocade
£180.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Olivia Rose The Label
Need a few alternatives?
Jing
Polka Dot Tie Neck Blouse
BUY
$25.99
$39.99
Jing
seventy + mochi
Agnes Blouse
BUY
£85.00
seventy + mochi
Realisation Par
The Poppy In Devoré Super Dot
BUY
£170.00
Realisation Par
Forever That Girl
Tie-neck Blouse
BUY
$120.00
Anthropologie
More from Olivia Rose The Label
Olivia Rose The Label
The Manon Dress
BUY
£190.00
On Loan
Olivia Rose The Label
Esmeralda Puffed-sleeve Cotton Top
BUY
£220.00
Selfridges
Olivia Rose The Label
The Ophelia Dress Red
BUY
£150.00
Olivia Rose The Label
Olivia Rose The Label
The Ophelia Dress Brocade Black
BUY
£140.00
Olivia Rose The Label
More from Tops
J. Crew
Scalloped Squareneck Pointelle Sweater
BUY
$69.99
$118.00
J. Crew
Abercrombie
Cropped Satin Top
BUY
$30.00
$40.00
Abercrombie and Fitch
Olivia Rose The Label
The Isabella Bustier In Pink Floral Brocade
BUY
£180.00
Olivia Rose The Label
Asquith
Smooth You Vest - Leaf
BUY
£40.00
Asquith
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted