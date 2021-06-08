HarperCollins Publishers

The Inverts By Crystal Jeans

'This delicious romp is the sort of thing Nancy Mitford might have written if she'd been gay... wonderfully blithe, witty and moving' Rowan Pelling, DAILY MAIL 'Funny, filthy and phenomenally good' Matt Cain 1921: a boy, a girl, a moonlit midnight kiss. A terrible, repulsive kiss. Bettina and Bart have grown up as best friends, so surely they will end up together? After all, Bettina is young, rich, headstrong.... and gay. Bart is young, rich, charismatic... and also, definitely, gay. Any doubts are dispelled by, in short order: that ghastly kiss; a torrid encounter for Bettina in the school boiler-rooms; and an eye-opening Parisian visit for Bart. Society will never stand for it. What else can they do but enter into a 'lavender marriage' and carry on indulging their true natures in secret? As the '20s and '30s whizz past in a haze of cigarettes, champagne and casual sex, Bart and Bettina have no idea that they are hurtling, via Hollywood and Egypt, Paris and London, towards tragedy and bloodshed...