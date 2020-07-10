Jonathan Cape

The Hungover Games

'Beautiful, wild, painfully honest, hilarious and sometimes heartbreaking' Dolly Alderton. I had no idea how to commit to another human being. I could barely commit to reading a magazine, and I wrote for magazines for a living. My specialist subject was celebrities, and my own relationships made their marriages look eternal. I’d never paid a household bill that didn’t mention bailiffs, and my idea of exercise was to go and stand outside a famous person’s house and stare until I’d convinced myself that I lived in it.But my life in LA was happy- free of care and consequence. That was, until I came down to earth - with a bump.So this is the story of how I staggered from partying in Hollywood to bringing up a baby in Piss Alley, Dalston- how I never did find a copy of What To Expect When You Weren’t Even Fucking Expecting To Be Expecting, and why paternity testing is not a good topic for a first-date conversation.People always said I’d find love where I least expected it. I always said they were idiots. **AN OBSERVER, EVENING STANDARD, RED AND COSMOPOLITAN BEST BOOK OF 2020**.