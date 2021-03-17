TKEES

Just enough slouch to feel cozy yet look effortless. Pair with The Jogger for a casual all-day uniform. Shop the full collection here. Size & Fit fits true to size Details/Description Composition: 100% cotton terry Care: Machine wash and dry Garment dyed & enzyme washed - due to this process, there may be slight variations in color Slight cross over neck Drop shoulder Pouch pocket TKEES logo tab on hoodie Made in Canada Model sizing: Divanita is 6’0 wearing size 2