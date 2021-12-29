The Honey Pot Company

$12.99

At Target

Description Our new (and perfected) Organic Moisturizing Lubricant with Agave Extract is made with moisturizing agave and soothing chamomile. This natural lubricant is organic and gentle - no irritating additives or fragrances. This product is water-based for the glide and slide you’re looking for. Also made with a pH-balanced formula to support vaginal wellness. Designed with an easy pump for no unnecessary distractions. Can be used with condoms and toys. Black Owned or Founded Brand Target recognizes Black owned brands as U.S. based enterprises that are at least 51% Black owned, operated and controlled while Black founded brands are those enterprises created, developed, and previously wholly or partly owned by Black Entrepreneurs. Women Owned Brand Target recognizes Women owned brands as Women’s Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC) certified enterprises that are at least 51% Women owned, operated and controlled.