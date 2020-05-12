United States
Summersalt x Tanya Taylor
The High Leg High Rise Bottom
$60.00
At Summersalt
The Details From the waist line to the cut of the leg, our High Leg High Rise takes things up a notch. This high waisted bikini bottom features a contrast color band at the top, and a flattering high cut to show off those beach-bound legs. The Fit Butt Coverage: B Coverage: A little cheeky Compression: Our signature fabric and construction makes for the perfect, secure fit Composition: 78% recycled polyamide, 22% elastane Fit tip: Swimwear should fit snug when dry