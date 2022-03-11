Period Co

The Heavy Period. High Waisted

$12.00

Buy Now Review It

At Period Co

Super absorbent. Built for heavy days. Absorbs 9 tampons worth of flow or five pads. Hi! I’m super-super-super absorbent and designed to handle the heaviest days of a period. I’m made of soft, comfy organic cotton and have a four-layer padded towel absorbency that holds your flow. I have a wicking layer on top, so I can absorb the blood super fast with no wetness. You will feel padding, but frankly, on those heavy days, feeling secure, safe, and leak proof is a pretty great feeling, alongside being so comfy and cozy. Warning: after you use me once, you will look at tampons and disposable pads and pretend you don’t know them. Be cold. They deserve it. When to wear: on your heaviest days. Also great for postpartum and perimenopause. Trying to do period math? Click here to work out how many pairs you need for your period according to your Flow Threshold.