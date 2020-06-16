Lavanila

The Healthy Deodorant – Pure Vanilla

Bursting with freshness, Lavanila's aluminum-free Healthy Deodorant is powered by award-winning, beta glucan technology to effectively eliminate odor and minimize sweat molecules while still allowing the skin to breathe. Packed with all-natural ingredients, this baking soda-free formula glides on soft and clean for daily defense and nourishment. No aluminum, paraben or baking soda.