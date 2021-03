Xixi

The Harlem Bracelet

$25.00

Buy Now Review It

At Xixi

Link up with your perfect outfit while wearing The Harlem Bracelet! Gold, oval shaped links and a gorgeous toggle clasp effortlessly elevate every ensemble. Color: 14K Gold Material: Brass Bracelet Sizes 6-XS/S: 7 3/4" 7-S/M: 9" 8-M/L: 10 1/4" 9-L/XL: 11 1/2"