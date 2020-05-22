Augustinus Bader

The Hand Treatment With Tfc8

Inspired by 30 years of research and innovation, The TFC8® -powered Hand Treatment: Nourishes your skin, leaving it feeling soft, supple, and hydrated Supports improved elasticity and smoothness Reduces the appearance of aging and scarring Protects against environmental stressors / pollution 100% free of parabens, fragrance, SLS, SLES, DEA, heavy metals, talc and petrolatum/paraffin/mineral oil. Formulated for all skin types, The Hand Treatment is the perfect complement to Augustinus Bader Face and Body Care for a head-to-toe hydrating and rejuvenating experience. The Hand Treatment is housed in a fully recyclable PE tube.