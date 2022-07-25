Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Hair Care
Augustinus Bader
The Hair Oil
$50.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Augustinus Bader
Need a few alternatives?
Living Proof
Colour Care Shampoo
BUY
£24.00
Cult Beauty
Augustinus Bader
The Neem Comb
BUY
$28.00
Augustinus Bader
Kérastase
Chroma Absolu Sérum Chroma Thermique
BUY
$54.00
Adore Beauty
JVN Hair
Undamage Strengthening Shampoo
BUY
$28.00
Sephora Australia
More from Augustinus Bader
Augustinus Bader
The Scalp Treatment
BUY
$80.00
Augustinus Bader
Augustinus Bader
The Leave-in Hair Treatment
BUY
$50.00
Augustinus Bader
Augustinus Bader
The Hair Oil
BUY
$50.00
Augustinus Bader
Augustinus Bader
The Conditioner
BUY
$55.00
Augustinus Bader
More from Hair Care
Living Proof
Colour Care Shampoo
BUY
£24.00
Cult Beauty
Augustinus Bader
The Neem Comb
BUY
$28.00
Augustinus Bader
Kérastase
Chroma Absolu Sérum Chroma Thermique
BUY
$54.00
Adore Beauty
JVN Hair
Undamage Strengthening Shampoo
BUY
$28.00
Sephora Australia
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted