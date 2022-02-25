Gucci

The Hacker Project Neo Classic Card Case

$320.00

Exploring ideas of authenticity and appropriation within the fashion industry, Gucci Aria unveils The Hacker Project. In his latest collection, Alessandro Michele—in expressions of homage—infuses iconic Balenciaga silhouettes with Gucci codes in unique creations. A Neo Classic card case is presented in the emblematic Original GG canvas. Beige and ebony Original GG canvas Brown leather trim The Hacker Project Viscose lining 4 card slots 3.9"W X 3"H Made in Italy Limited Edition: maximum of one style per purchase