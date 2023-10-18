Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Hair Care
ARKIVE
The Good Habit Hybrid Oil
$18.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Arkive Headcare
Need a few alternatives?
Sexy Hair
Sexyhair Healthy Gloss N' Glow
BUY
$24.95
Amazon
Garnier
Garnier Ultimate Blends Hair Food
BUY
$12.76
$14.00
Amazon
L'Oreal Paris
L'oreal Paris Elvive Hyaluron Plump Hydrating Shampoo
BUY
$6.49
Target
ARKIVE
The Good Habit Hybrid Oil
BUY
$18.00
Arkive Headcare
More from ARKIVE
ARKIVE
The Mastery Hairspray
BUY
£13.00
Boots
ARKIVE
The Scene Setter Hybrid Pomade
BUY
£10.00
Boots
ARKIVE
The Good Habit Hybrid Oil
BUY
£14.00
Boots
ARKIVE
The New Form Blow Dry Spray
BUY
£13.00
Boots
More from Hair Care
Sexy Hair
Sexyhair Healthy Gloss N' Glow
BUY
$24.95
Amazon
Garnier
Garnier Ultimate Blends Hair Food
BUY
$12.76
$14.00
Amazon
L'Oreal Paris
L'oreal Paris Elvive Hyaluron Plump Hydrating Shampoo
BUY
$6.49
Target
ARKIVE
The Good Habit Hybrid Oil
BUY
$18.00
Arkive Headcare
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted