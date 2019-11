Thug Maison

The Goddesses Shirt

god·dess [god-is] 1. a female god or deity who does it, does it, and does it well. 2. Audre&Gloria&Angela&bell. The original Goddesses: Audre Lorde, Gloria Anzaldúa, Angela Davis, and bell hooks. 100% cotton, white ink on a black shirt, screen printed by hand with love. Size chart available here.