Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare

The Glow Up Set ($257 Value)

$153.00

Buy Now Review It

At Nordstrom

Stella Ultra High Rise has been reconstructed, upcycled and recieved a new name; Ariana Flared Maxi Skirt. The silhouette of this skirt shows off your curves just enough, and the frayed hem adds the cool edgy look you’ve been looking for to achieve your desired style perfect for a night out. 100% cotton Made in USA Machine wash Unlined Zip fly with button closure 5-pocket styling Frayed raw-cut hem Skirt measure approx 42.5" in length Revolve Style No. GRLR-WQ84 Manufacturer Style No. GF47099512018