Madewell

The Freya Platform Lugsole Mary Jane

$158.00

Buy Now Review It

At Madewell

A little edgy, a lot cute. Crafted of supersmooth leather, this updated version of a classic Mary Jane features a very '90s-inspired chunky platform lug sole. And, cushiness alert: our MWL Cloudlift Lite padding feels like walking on a...well, you know. When you select your size, "H" equals a half size. 1 3/4" heel. Leather upper. Pigskin lining. Man-made sole. Do Well: leather sourced from a tannery that achieved a Gold Rating from the Leather Working Group (LWG), an organization that works to promote sustainable environmental practices in the leather industry. Import. Madewell.com only. NG680