The Frequency Sappho

Information This 10" statue is one in a series of glitched interpretations on a bust of Sappho, the ancient Greek poet. Sappho, an ancient Greek poet who hailed from the island of Lesbos (from which we get the word lesbian) is celebrated around the globe today particularly for her beautiful poetry on love between women. ---------------------------------------------------------- Material All PRINTERROR products are printed from PLA, an environmentally-friendly recyclable (#7) bioplastic that is 100% derived from corn. PLA is very durable and will withstand a lot of wear and tear, but it is not dishwasher safe and colors besides white will fade if left outdoors long-term. Size The statue is 10 inches high, 5 inches wide and 3 inches deep. Perfect for a nook on your bookshelf or mantle. Color Is the color you want out of stock? message me! I’m constantly printing more and I may have just forgotten to mark it as back in stock.