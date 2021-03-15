Everlane

The Forever Slip-on Sneaker

$60.00

Buy Now Review It

At Everlane

Our fully recyclable sneaker—now with an easy slip-on design. The Forever Slip-On Sneaker is a timeless style meant to be your easiest, most comfortable shoe. The lightweight design is made from durable, more sustainably sourced materials, like a 100% organic cotton upper and natural rubber outsole. Plus, it’s machine washable for easy care. (We wash-tested it 10 times just to be sure.) Wear it with whatever’s in your wardrobe—no need to overthink it. And after you’ve worn it for what feels like forever, we’ll help you recycle it. Learn more.