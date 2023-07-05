Simon & Schuster

The Forbidden Game Trilogy By L.j. Smith

So you like playing games, huh? Better think twice before rolling the dice because The Forbidden Game by the New York Times bestselling author of Night World and Vampire Diaries is not your average Friday night in. For Jenny and her friends, what was supposed to be an evening of friends, fun, and games becomes a night of danger, drama, and obsessive love. Because when they try to play the Game, it comes to life. I know you're thinking Jumanji, but trust me, teens, this isn't for little kids. The Game takes these friends to a dark world where Julian, the gorgeous guy who sold Jenny the game, rules as Prince of the Shadows. Julian is in charge, making their darkest nightmares reality. And he will do anything to claim the beautiful Jenny as his prize. About The Author L.J. Smith is the NYT Bestselling author of the Night World and The Vampire Diaries series. She has written over twenty-five books and lives in California.