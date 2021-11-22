Away

The Expandable Carry-on

$225.00 $191.00

Softside exterior made from durable, high-quality, water-resistant nylon Flexible exterior has the ability to expand 1.75" (4.45 cm) Top and side handles, plus a slip handle on its base Includes a black leather luggage tag Easy-access front pocket fits a 15" laptop TSA-approved combination lock for extra safety 360° spinner wheels that ensure a smooth ride Interior compression system to help pack more in Hidden laundry bag to keep dirty clothing separate Meets the airline requirements for most major airlines as carry-on luggage Exterior measurements 21.7" x 13.7" x 9.2" (expanded depth: 10.9") Interior measurements 18.4" x 13.5" Weight 9.28 lbs Capacity 37L Capacity when expanded 42L Measurements include wheels.