Summer Fridays

The “everything” Set

$268.00 $200.00

Buy Now Review It

At Summer Fridays

When you can't get enough of that Summer Fridays feeling, treat your skin to each and every #TGISF formula. Our Everything Bundle includes Super Amino Gel Cleanser, Jet Lag Mask (2.25 oz), R+R Mask (2.25 oz), Overtime Mask (2.25 oz), CC Me Serum and Lip Butter Balm The "Everything" Set is excluded from discounts and promos.