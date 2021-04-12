Dr. Loretta

Discover Dr. Loretta's essentials. From eye gels to SPFs to cleansers, this set features the key four products you need to jumpstart a renewed skincare routine. The set includes: • Tightening Eye Gel: Reduces puffiness, dark circles and appearance of crow's feet. Algae extract supports skin's collagen while peptides tighten eye contour. Chromabright® fades uneven pigment and protects skin from free radical damage caused UVA and HEV light, while Lipochroman® guards against free radical damage caused by pollution and UV radiation. • Intense Replenishing Serum: Plump up your skin with the Intense Replenishing Serum. Its rich formula keeps moisture in and free radicals out. Cover your skin with deeply nourishing vitamins and say good-bye to unsightly redness. • Urban Antioxidant Suscnreen SPF 40: Crafted to protect your skin from pollution, light, climate and irritants, the Urban Antioxidant Sunscreen is your anti-aging solution. This mineral sunscreen is made with Indian ginseng extraction to protect your skin from HEV light emitted by the sun and electronic devices, and peptides to firm up and hydrate your skin. Offering broad-spectrum protection, the Urban Antioxidant Sunscreen uses zinc oxide to deflect harmful UVA and UVB rays. • Gentle Hydrating Cleanser: Designed with the sole purpose of giving your skin the pollution protection it deserves to stay healthy and maintain its natural oils. Get rid of unwanted redness and irritation with a cleanser that's perfect for all skin types.