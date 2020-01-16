Rebels Refinery

The Essential Rebels Kit

$40.00

Buy Now Review It

At Rebels Refinery

Please enjoy this essential kit for any human or alien out there. It contains all you will need to look and feel fantastic. You might even notice yourself talking with a Sean Connery accent. We can’t call it. You’ll also save a few quid by purchasing them all together. Oh ya, these items also smell fantastic. You might not care what you smell like, but others do. Enjoy. All kits come in an awesome (soya bean ink) screen printed burlap sack. Too bad marbles went the way of the dodo. Cheers. (Contains our Advanced Clear Skin Facial Cleanser, Advanced Clear Skin Facial Scrub, Anti-Wrinkle Moisturizer and Rehab Roller)