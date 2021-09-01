Wildfang

The Essential Overdyed Denim Coverall

$188.00 $131.60

Buy Now Review It

At Wildfang

Our "famous for" style in a heavyweight overdyed denim. Full-length center front zipper, long sleeves with snap closure that can be rolled up or down, and fully loaded with 8 pockets. Bound interior zipper seam for that added touch of quality. Interior lined pockets in our signature stripe cotton. PRODUCT DETAILS: / 28" inseam / 98% cotton, 2% spandex / Machine wash cold, dry flat FIT & FEATURES: / Maria is wearing size S / Tambrie is wearing size XXL / Need help? Book a virtual fit session!