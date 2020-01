Essentials

The Essential Knit Cargo Pants

$128.00 $78.00

Buy Now Review It

At Anthropologie

Tailored trousers mean business. That's why we designed our Essentials by Anthropologie collection to keep you polished - and comfortable - well past the confines of 9-to-5. Machine washable for fuss-free care, these pants can be worn on repeat: In an endless array of colors and finishes, you're sure to find more than one perfect pair to suit your style.