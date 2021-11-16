Hill House Home

The Ellie Nap Dress

$175.00

Buy Now Review It

At Hill House Home

Free Shipping Luxe Fabric Free Returns Meet the Nap Dress®. It’s our signature garment; soft, comfortable, and pretty enough to wear all day and night. The Ellie is an A-line Nap Dress® with elasticated smocking, ruffled shoulders and a tiered midi skirt. This versatile bestseller is a the perfect transitional style - pair it with our Luna Bodysuit for an extra layer. About the fabric: Our velvet is made with real silk, giving it a light weight and extra soft feel.