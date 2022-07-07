Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Accessories
Scarves
Milaner
The Eden Silk Scarf
$120.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Milaner
Need a few alternatives?
Versace
Barocco Goddess Silk Shawl
BUY
$375.00
$750.00
Versace
Etsy
Silk Scarf
BUY
$5.00
Etsy
St. John
Vintage Floral Print Silk Scarf
BUY
$117.00
$195.00
St. John
Fine and Dandy
Scarf
BUY
$225.00
Fine and Dandy
More from Scarves
Ganni
Bandana Print Scarf
BUY
$75.00
Farfetch
Versace
Barocco Goddess Silk Shawl
BUY
$375.00
$750.00
Versace
Etsy
Silk Scarf
BUY
$5.00
Etsy
St. John
Vintage Floral Print Silk Scarf
BUY
$117.00
$195.00
St. John
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted