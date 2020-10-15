Frank & Oak

The Easy Oversized Cardigan

$99.50

Description There's never been a more fitting time to get snug like a bug in fluffy yarns. This oversized cardigan made from recycled materials, has you covered until the next flowers bloom. Dolman sleeves. No buttons. Myle is 5'9.5" wearing S Materials 58% Recycled polyester, 30% Polyester, 12% Nylon Care Instructions Wash cold delicate cycle Do not bleach Dry flat Do not iron Dry clean Wash inside out