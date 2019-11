The Doux

The Doux Good Silkening Hairdress

$12.99

Buy Now Review It

At Target

This ultra-light, daily conditioning hair-dress softens hair and conditions the scalp to maintain softness, manageability and sheen for days. Anti-breakage formula with Keratin helps to protect fragile ends while Grapeseed and Jojoba oils keeps hair pliable and silky, restoring the look of healthy hair.