Hill House Home

The Dolly Robe

$275.00

Buy Now Review It

At Hill House Home

Designed with brides in mind, the Dolly Robe in White Silk is packed with thoughtful details to make the wedding weekend extra special. This delicate, silk robe features hand-sewn feathers and beads along the bottom hem and a sweet tulle ruffle on the trim. We added a hook and eye to the front closure for easy wear. Wear the Dolly Robe over the Tati in White Silk for the full look.