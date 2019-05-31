Crap Eyewear

The Doctor Love

Premium, optical-grade materials. We design our shades a block from the beach at our Venice HQ – sun protection matters to us. Our sunglasses are handcrafted with premium, optical-grade materials to ensure maximum durability, comfort and 100% protection from harmful UV rays. Frame: Stainless steel wire with acetate temple tips. Prescription ready. Lens: Quality CR-39 lenses with 100% UVA/UVB protection. Hardware: Custom-engineered spring hinges. Silicone nose pads and nickel accents. Measurements: 46mm / 20mm / 145mm Fit: Medium