Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Dior
The Diorshow & Dior Addict Makeup Set ($93 Value)
$62.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Nordstrom
One-off fresh water pearls, set with coloured diamontes, on a silver wire.
More from Dior
Dior
Dior Vernis
BUY
$30.00
Dior
Dior
Vernis In Night
BUY
£27.00
Dior
Dior
Forever Skin Correct Full-coverage Concealer
BUY
£31.00
Sephora
Dior
Lip Glow Oil
BUY
€34.60
Douglas
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted