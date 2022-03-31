United States
Everlane
The Curvy Way-high Jean
$98.00$73.50
At Everlane
Your best butt just got even better—say hello to our highest rise in Curvy. The Curvy Way-High Jean features a two-piece contour waistband that accentuates your true waist and a sculpting straight leg, which fits around every curve of your body for a bouncy and lifted look. Plus, it's made of premium organic cotton with a touch of stretch. Your lower half will thank you.