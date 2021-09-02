Everlane

The Curvy Authentic Stretch High-rise Skinny Jean

$78.00 $39.00

Buy Now Review It

At Everlane

Description Stretch denim that actually looks like denim—specifically designed for hourglass shapes. To create the perfect curvy fit, we adjusted the hip-to-waist ratio on our Authentic Stretch High-Rise Skinny to eliminate waist-gape and create a form-hugging fit through the hip and thigh. Featuring a higher 11" rise and a classic skinny leg, the Curvy Authentic Stretch High-Rise Skinny Jean is made of an innovative fabric with a high elasticity rate, so it has a comfortable stretch and a gutsy, authentic denim look.