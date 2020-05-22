Augustinus Bader

The Cream

$265.00

A light, refreshing, yet deeply hydrating cream that stimulates skin's natural process of rejuvenation to dramatically improve the complexion's appearance. Suitable for combination to oily skin types Leaves your skin feeling refreshed and soothed in humid climates Ideal for your day time routine Soothing aloe vera, rich in anti-oxidants, amino acids and vitamins A,B, C and E help to protect skin from free-radicals A 50ml bottle should last approximately 6 weeks; the 30ml, 4 weeks and the 15ml, 2 weeks.