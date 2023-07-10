Tillie Walden

The Cosmic Slumber Tarot (modern Tarot Library)

$24.95 $14.97

The multi-award winning artist and graphic novelist Tillie Walden brings her beautifully unmistakable style and soulful warmth to the world of tarot. Hand-painted and bursting with color, The Cosmic Slumber Tarot evokes images recalled from collective dreams and the depths of the subconscious. Tillie's style, influenced by Manga and the art of Studio Ghibili, brings a fresh, youthful energy to the tarot. The Cosmic Slumber Tarot will strongly appeal to her legion of fans in the comics world and ever growing millennial audience of the tarot community. Read more