Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Pants
Maeve
The Colette Cropped Wide-leg Pants
$120.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Anthropologie
Need a few alternatives?
Quince
Ultra-stretch Ponte Straight Leg Pant
BUY
$39.90
Quince
Banana Republic
Skinny Sloan Pant
BUY
$90.00
Banana Republic
Reformation
Mason Pant
BUY
$178.00
Reformation
Theory
Treeca Pant In Good Wool
BUY
$195.00
Theory
More from Maeve
Maeve
Mock Neck Mini Shift Dress
BUY
$148.00
Anthropologie
Maeve
The Arlowe Bell-sleeve Sweater
BUY
$98.00
Anthropologie
Maeve
Asymmetrical-zipper Tube Top
BUY
$88.00
Anthropologie
Maeve
Platform Mary Jane Heels
BUY
$190.00
Anthropologie
More from Pants
Quince
Ultra-stretch Ponte Straight Leg Pant
BUY
$39.90
Quince
Banana Republic
Skinny Sloan Pant
BUY
$90.00
Banana Republic
Reformation
Mason Pant
BUY
$178.00
Reformation
Theory
Treeca Pant In Good Wool
BUY
$195.00
Theory
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted