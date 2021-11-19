Richard Brendon

The Cocktail Collection Classic Coupe Glass

Richard Brendon's coupe is one of the eye-catching, stemmed additions to The Cocktail Collection. Its tall and thin stem makes it a delight to hold. The coupe shape has been designed with the ideal measure in mind, whether for a daiquiri, a glass of Champagne or perhaps even an espresso martini. Inspired by the beautiful mouth-blown glassware of the turn of the 20th century and today's modern cocktail culture, Richard Brendon's The Cocktail Collection celebrates creative skill both past and present. Each piece of mouth-blown crystal has been specifically designed to enhance every part of the cocktail experience, from preparing and serving to drinking and enjoying. Featuring all glassware required to make any classic or avant-garde cocktail, The Cocktail Collection is the complete set for the mixology enthusiast, from world-class professionals to those simply looking to elevate the everyday G&T. - Set of 2 - 5.5 fl. oz. capacity - 5.6" H - Mouth-blown - Gossamer-thin rim feels almost invisible when taking a sip, enhancing the tasting experience and allowing the focus to be on the cocktail. - Dimensions, proportions and capacity are meticulously considered, resulting in precise and well-balanced crystal that unfailingly delivers the perfect serve every time.