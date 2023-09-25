Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Accessories
Belts
Friends With Frank
The Classic Belt
$189.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Friends With Frank
Need a few alternatives?
Acne Studios
Acne Studios Thin Belt
BUY
$279.46
$465.77
Shopbop
Polène
Thin Umi Belt
BUY
$165.00
Polène
Rowing Blazers x Target
Adult Crest Logo Belt
BUY
$25.00
Target
Wolf & Badger
Stitched Leather Oval Buckle Belt
BUY
$75.00
Wolf & Badger
More from Friends With Frank
Friends With Frank
The Camilla Coat
BUY
$759.00
Friends With Frank
Friends With Frank
The Classic Knit
BUY
$289.00
Friends With Frank
More from Belts
Acne Studios
Acne Studios Thin Belt
BUY
$279.46
$465.77
Shopbop
Polène
Thin Umi Belt
BUY
$165.00
Polène
Rowing Blazers x Target
Adult Crest Logo Belt
BUY
$25.00
Target
Wolf & Badger
Stitched Leather Oval Buckle Belt
BUY
$75.00
Wolf & Badger
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted