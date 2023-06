Toteme

The City Suede Flat Sandals

$500.00

Buy Now Review It

At MatchesFashion

Shaped with two minimalist footstraps, Toteme's beige The City flat sandals are made from suede with lightly padded leather insoles and a slight heel. Shown here with: Toteme Ribbed-knit jersey maxi dress, LOEWE Hammock small leather handbag, Jil Sander Bamboo Dream cuff and Bottega Veneta Intrecciato gold-plated sterling-silver earrings