Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Shoes
Boots
Zara
The Chunky Shoe Style Fashion Girls Are Wearing In Paris
£29.99
Buy Now
Review It
At Zara
Black flat ankle boots. Technical fabric upper with elastic side panels. Toe in contrast materials. Back pull tab. Track sole.
Need a few alternatives?
Bershka
Track Sole Ankle Boots
£39.99
from
Bershka
BUY
ASOS DESIGN
Faux Leather Black Chelsea Boots
£50.00
from
ASOS
BUY
& Other Stories
Croc Leather Knee High Boots
£205.00
from
& Other Stories
BUY
Dr Martens
Dr. Martens 2976 Quad Chelsea Boot
$180.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
More from Zara
Zara
Https://www.stories.com/en_gbp/clothing/dresses/midi-dr
£29.99
from
Zara
BUY
Zara
Drawstring Trench Coat
$119.00
from
Zara
BUY
Zara
Slip Dress With Straps
£29.99
from
Zara
BUY
Zara
Knit Cardigan With Buttons
£25.99
from
Zara
BUY
More from Boots
Prada
Novo Chelsea Boot
£664.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Bershka
Track Sole Ankle Boots
£39.99
from
Bershka
BUY
ASOS DESIGN
Faux Leather Black Chelsea Boots
£50.00
from
ASOS
BUY
Mango
Wellies
£79.99
from
Mango
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted