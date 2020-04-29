The Boyfriend

One can't ignore history when it comes to classic striped tops, and so the Boyfriend bases its design in the styles worn most by Picasso and Brigitte Bardot. A drop shoulder and roomy, almost smock-like body give this piece a relaxed quality, while the slightly narrow sleeve brings a bit more of the lady back into the boyfriend cut. Made from perfectly comfortable 100% cotton knit jersey. 100% Cotton Midweight Long Sleeve Drop Shoulder Oversize Fit Machine Washable Made in Portugal