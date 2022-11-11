The Botanist

The Botanist Islay Dry Gin

At Dan Murphy's

About this product Islay artisans, Bruichladdich, turn their hands to producing the first and only Islay Dry Gin. The botanicals used comprise of nine classic gin varietals, plus 22 wild, Islay botanicals that are hand-picked from the wind-swept hills, peat bogs and the Atlantic shores. The result is a highly distinctive, complex, floral gin with outstanding finish and impeccable provenance. In an age of re-badged industrial gins, the Botanist stands out as a truly artisanal, small-batch, hand-crafted labour of love and distiller's art. A breath of botanical Islay in every glass.