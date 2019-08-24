Amazon

The Bikini Book

$64.15

Buy Now Review It

On the occasion of its sixtieth anniversary, Assouline presents the authoritative volume on the bikini with iconic images from its history, a study of its symbolism, and a look at the most defining fashions.A sexy alternative to the one-piece swimming costume, the bikini forever changed the way women relate to their bodies. Smaller than the world s smallest bathing suit, as it was first described by its creator Frenchman Louis Reard, the bikini has become a symbol of female sensuality and liberation.Here is a four hundred page tribute to the Hollywood pin-ups of the 50s- Bond girls Ursula Andress and Halle Berry rising up from the sea- the beaches of Copacabana and Ipanema, birthplace of the tanga- Brigitte Bardot, topless and poolside in St. Tropez- the itsy bitsy teeny weeny styles of the 60s- beach bodies on spring break- the monokini, tankini, bandini, and v-kini- the strappy and the sporty- the sexy and the outrageous. But whether iconic or ordinary, scandalous or social, every image of the bikini in this luscious volume is about beauty.