Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Nails
Shoreditch Nails
The Bethnal Green
£12.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Shoreditch Nails
Need a few alternatives?
Essie
Nail Colour In 88 Licorice
BUY
£8.99
Boots
Mavala
New Look Nail Polish In Austin
BUY
£5.44
Sephora
OPI
Nail Lacquer In Chick Flick Cherry
BUY
£14.90
OPI
Barry M
Gelly Hi Shine Nail Paint In Agave
BUY
£3.99
Amazon
More from Shoreditch Nails
Shoreditch Nails
The Primrose Hill
BUY
£12.00
Shoreditch Nails
More from Nails
Essie
Nail Colour In 88 Licorice
BUY
£8.99
Boots
Mavala
New Look Nail Polish In Austin
BUY
£5.44
Sephora
OPI
Nail Lacquer In Chick Flick Cherry
BUY
£14.90
OPI
Barry M
Gelly Hi Shine Nail Paint In Agave
BUY
£3.99
Amazon
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted