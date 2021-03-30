Haws

The Bartley Burbler Red – Two Pint

£7.99

If you're growing your own, you need a small multi-purpose watering can that can do it all. This versatile model does exactly that, with its removable brass fine spray pot rose making it ideal for larger pots as well as delicate seedlings. Made from durable recyclable plastic in traditional styling and a choice of colours, it makes the perfect present for any budding horticulturalist.