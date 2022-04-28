Breville

The Bambino™ Plus

$499.95 $399.95

Accessories 54mm Tamper the Razor™ Precision Dosing Tool 16 fl.oz / 480ml Stainless Steel Milk Jug 1 & 2 Cup Single Wall & Dual Wall Filter Baskets Cleaning Tool Cleaning Disc Dimensions (WxDxH) 7.7" x 12.6" x 12.2" Construction Materials Stainless Steel Capacity 64 fl.oz Settings 1 Cup, 2 Cup and Steam button Adjustable milk temperature and texture level Power 1560 Watts Voltage 110-120 Volts Warranty 2 Year Limited Product Warranty Milk Texturing Hands-free milk texturing Brewing System 15 bar Italian Pump Ready in 3 seconds thermojet system PID Temperature Control 600W ThermoJet–Integrated stainless steel water path accurately controls water temperature Interface Simple button control Portafilter 54mm portafilter Tamping Manual tamper