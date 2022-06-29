Gary Goldschneider

The Astrology Of You And Me: How To Understand And Improve Every Relationship In Your Life

$27.46

Buy Now Review It

At Amazon Australia

Use the power of the stars to perfect your relationships with friends, family, partners...everyone you know! Thisastrologicalrelationship guide is indispensable for dealing with everyone from friends and family to bosses and coworkers. Steer your life by the stars and make all your interpersonal relationships shine. This beautifully designed, horoscope-driven handbook will teach you to bring energy to your relationships and divine the true nature of personalities using the power of astrology. Do you know how to live peacefully with a Taurus? Discuss money issues with a Cancer? Improve your sex life with a Scorpio? With chapters arranged by astrological sign, The Astrology of You and Me will give you help and guidance for every imaginable star-crossed situation, and the beautiful design features astrology-inspired illustrations throughout. Read more