Babydoll dresses are Selkie's specialty, and the angel delight organza version is exceptionally dreamy. Transform into your favourite dessert, float through parties like cotton candy. Everywhere you go people will stop you to compliment this little piece of heaven! Inspired by the British dessert "Angel Delight" a light and frothy strawberry mousse, you will feel truly edible in this deliciously poofy girl. She's one you will hand down forever. Incredibly flattering with a tight bust and forgiving skirt, the puff sleeves give the body a beautiful shape.